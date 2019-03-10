Janet Helmstetter Manno, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 76. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony J. Manno, Sr; her grandchildren, Brandy Brown Tierney, John A. Brown, Jr., and Chance Tyler LeBlanc; her parents, George Clinton Helmstetter and Claire Agnes Hebert Helmstetter; and her siblings, George C. Helmstetter, Richard Helmstetter, and Johnnie Helmstetter; and her father-in-law, Dominick Manno; and her mother-in-law, Mamie Faia Manno. She is the beloved mother of Tina Manno, Tammy Cheramie, Marie Nieves (Mike), and Anthony J. Manno, Jr. (Michelle). She is the devoted grandmother of Nicholas Manno, Nicole Manno "Knockout Nikki", Brock Manno (Andrea), Cheryl Ladnier (Howie), Mandy P. Hebert (Leah), Destiny Manno, and Joshua Cheramie. She is the loving great-grandmother of numerous great grandchildren. She is the loving great great grandmother of one great great grandchild. She is the cherished sister of Claire Rita Victoriano (Dennis), Joseph Helmstetter (Edna), and Michael Helmstetter (Patricia). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Born January 12, 1943 in New Orleans, Janet attended Martin Behrman High School Class of 1961. She worked for many years as a cashier before becoming a homemaker and started caring for her children. She loved to sew, crochet, and embroidery. As she got older, her greatest passion became spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM from the Chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary