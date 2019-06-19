Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janét Kilgore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janét Kilgore of Slidell, Louisiana passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 56 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Burnet, Texas in 1963 and lived in Jacksonville, Florida for many years. Janét resided in Slidell for the past 22 years with her devoted husband of 25 years, James M. Kilgore. She is the loving mother of Ann Marie Whitney; grandmother of Ashley, Angel, Casie, James, and Brycen; great-grandmother of Kayden, Ryder, and Maverick. Janét is the daughter of Donna Tucker Handley and was predeceased by her step-fathers Neil Jones and David Handley. She is the sister of Alan Jones (David), Shelly Jones, and Sheila Griffis (Mark). Janét is a graduate of Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Florida and was a homemaker. She loved to spend her time with her cherished family, Cruisin the Coast, the beach, and visiting the zoo. Janét was a member of the American Legion Post 374 Ladies Auxiliary and a life member of the VFW Post 5174 Ladies Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the American Legion Post 185 located at 1680 Saint Ann Place in Slidell. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019

