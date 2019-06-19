Janet Marie High Carreras (1944 - 2019)
Janet Marie High Carreras passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:45 p.m. She is survived by her beloved partner of 25 years, Lloyd Donahoe; two sons, Frederick R. Carreras Jr. and Darryn W. Carreras; two step-daughters, Anna Headley and Patricia Carreras; a sister, Peggy Walker; and three brothers, Buddy and Timmy Lainhart, and Kenny Lesley. A memorial service will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 309 Manson Ave, Metairie, LA 70001, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of New Orleans.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019
