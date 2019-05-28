Janet Marie LeBlanc Scioneaux passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 85, with her beloved canine companion, Minerva Jones, at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Clyde J. Scioneaux. Mother of the late Clyde A. Scioneaux and Mary F. Scioneaux. Grandmother of Christopher A. Scioneaux. Daughter of the late Hayes and Helen LeBlanc. Sister of Donovan J. LeBlanc. She spent her life caring for others. She was driving friends around until last November, when her illness forced her to stop. She was a faithful and caring person, who always placed others above herself. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019