Dr. Janet R. Matthews died March 31, 2019, in Metairie, LA. She was born September 2, 1944 in New York City, the daughter of the late Eugene Travis and Louise Baker Rogers. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dr. Lee H. Matthews of Kenner, LA and their cat Judy as well as two cousins, Dr. Philip Rogers and wife Dr. Rima Salys of Boulder, CO, and Ms. Denise Rogers of Jackson, NJ. She received her BA cum laud from the University of Tampa, her MS from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Mississippi. She completed her clinical psychology internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and her postdoctoral fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She was awarded an Honorary Diploma of Doctorate in Psychology from the La Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico for her contributions to psychology in 1997. At the time of her death, she was Professor Emerita (Psychology) at Loyola University New Orleans and on the Advisory Board of the American Board of Assessment Psychology; as well as, an immediate past Associate Editor of Professional Psychology: Research and Practice. She also served on the Advisory Board of the Akula Foundation. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Kenner. She was active in the professional psychology community on the state, regional, and national level. She was elected to many boards of the American Psychological Association including a seat on its Board of Directors. She was named a Fellow of 9 of its divisions for her professional contributions across diverse areas and also served as President of two of them. She was honored as a Distinguished Practitioner by the National Academy of Practice. She was given both the Mentoring award from Section IV (the Clinical Psychology of Women) of the APA Division of Clinical Psychology and later the Lifetime contribution to clinical psychology award. She was a lifetime member of Southwestern Psychological Association, holding many positions in that organization, including president. In 2000, she received a Presidential Citation from the American Psychological Association (APA) for lifetime contributions to Southwestern Psychological Association. She was appointed by Louisiana's governor to serve a 5-year term on the Louisiana State Board of Examiners of Psychologists. In 2011, she received the Louisiana Psychological Association's Distinguished Psychologist award for her lifetime achievements. In addition to her professional memberships, she was a lifelong member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Her love of teaching and mentoring was reflected in the number of her former students who remained in regular contact with her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration-of-Life at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1001 West Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1001 West Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019