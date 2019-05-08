The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Goodbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Calamia Goodbee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice Calamia Goodbee Obituary
Janice Calamia Goodbee passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard Wood Goodbee for over forty years. She is survived by her husband, her mother, Shirley Appollonia Calamia Rihner, her siblings, Dr. Kenneth Calamia, Cynthia Calamia Laborde, Susan Calamia Overheu, nieces, nephews, cousins, three godchildren, friends and her fur baby, Gabe. Her father, I. Roy Calamia, brother, Cary Calamia, nephew, Daniel Calamia, step-father, Charles Rihner, and grandparents predeceased her. She was an integral part of the lives of her nieces and nephews and made sure each of them knew how special they were, as individuals and to her. Janice graduated from Cabrini High School and continued her education at the University of New Orleans. She was employed as the office manager and accountant for several French Quarter entities, including Oz, and worked in the food brokerage business for many years. Janice loved to entertain and was well-known as an excellent planner, hostess and cook. She also enjoyed going out with family, the Bad Girls group, her best friend, Jeanne Augello, and many others. She made a positive impact on the lives of so many people. These same friends were very helpful during Janice's illness, for which her family is sincerely grateful. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Inurnment and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Download Now