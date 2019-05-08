Janice Calamia Goodbee passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard Wood Goodbee for over forty years. She is survived by her husband, her mother, Shirley Appollonia Calamia Rihner, her siblings, Dr. Kenneth Calamia, Cynthia Calamia Laborde, Susan Calamia Overheu, nieces, nephews, cousins, three godchildren, friends and her fur baby, Gabe. Her father, I. Roy Calamia, brother, Cary Calamia, nephew, Daniel Calamia, step-father, Charles Rihner, and grandparents predeceased her. She was an integral part of the lives of her nieces and nephews and made sure each of them knew how special they were, as individuals and to her. Janice graduated from Cabrini High School and continued her education at the University of New Orleans. She was employed as the office manager and accountant for several French Quarter entities, including Oz, and worked in the food brokerage business for many years. Janice loved to entertain and was well-known as an excellent planner, hostess and cook. She also enjoyed going out with family, the Bad Girls group, her best friend, Jeanne Augello, and many others. She made a positive impact on the lives of so many people. These same friends were very helpful during Janice's illness, for which her family is sincerely grateful. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Inurnment and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 9, 2019