Janice Kelley Luke, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 73. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Kelley and Panzy Louise Kelley; and her siblings, Kenneth Kelley, Fred Kelley, and Virginia J. Kelley. She is the beloved wife of 50 years of Willis A. Luke, Jr. She is the loving mother of Jeremy E. Luke (Tina), Amy Frederick (Gregg), and Kristie Mouney (Clayton). She is the devoted grandmother of Sydney Frederick, Benjamin Frederick, Claire Louise Frederick, Carter Mouney, Grace Mouney, and Jack Luke. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A long-time teacher at Visitation of Our Lady Catholic School in Marrero, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon, all at Visitation of Our Lady Catholic Church, 3500 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment to follow at 2:30 PM at Holy Rosary Church Cemetery, Houma, LA. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 25, 2019