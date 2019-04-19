Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Kelley Luke. View Sign

Janice Kelley Luke, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 73. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Kelley and Panzy Louise Kelley; and her siblings, Kenneth Kelley, Fred Kelley, and Virginia J. Kelley. She is the beloved wife of 50 years of Willis A. Luke, Jr. She is the loving mother of Jeremy E. Luke (Tina), Amy Frederick (Gregg), and Kristie Mouney (Clayton). She is the devoted grandmother of Sydney Frederick, Benjamin Frederick, Claire Louise Frederick, Carter Mouney, Grace Mouney, and Jack Luke. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A long-time teacher at Visitation of Our Lady Catholic School in Marrero, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon, all at Visitation of Our Lady Catholic Church, 3500 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment to follow at 2:30 PM at Holy Rosary Church Cemetery, Houma, LA. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at Janice Kelley Luke, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 73. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Kelley and Panzy Louise Kelley; and her siblings, Kenneth Kelley, Fred Kelley, and Virginia J. Kelley. She is the beloved wife of 50 years of Willis A. Luke, Jr. She is the loving mother of Jeremy E. Luke (Tina), Amy Frederick (Gregg), and Kristie Mouney (Clayton). She is the devoted grandmother of Sydney Frederick, Benjamin Frederick, Claire Louise Frederick, Carter Mouney, Grace Mouney, and Jack Luke. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A long-time teacher at Visitation of Our Lady Catholic School in Marrero, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon, all at Visitation of Our Lady Catholic Church, 3500 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment to follow at 2:30 PM at Holy Rosary Church Cemetery, Houma, LA. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Funeral Home Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero , LA 70072

(504) 348-2010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close