Janice Marie Blackmon Favorite, age 64, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hattie Mae and A.C. Blackman sr.; stepfather, Mansfield Wilkerson, 1 sister and 3 brothers. She leaves to cherish her memories 2 daughters, LaTonya and LaToya Favorite; 5 grandchildren, Shanon, Jr and Davonn Menina, Cherish, A'lajah and Chyna Favorite, 9 siblings, David Sr. (Bobbie Nell), Rev. Larry, Sr (Mary) and Rev. Robert (Pasty) Blackmon, Sr., Carolyn Thomas, Rosell (Melvin) Taylor, Jacqueline Anderson, Diane Miles, Evelyn Williams and Rebecca Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives, friends, Pastors, officers and members of Shiloh MBC, Historic and all neighboring churches, Ochsner Medical Center, Parkway and Street Department of Jefferson Parish are invited to attend her Celebration of Life service on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 10:00AM at Shiloh MBC, 1419 4th St., Westwego, LA. Visitation 8:00AM until service. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life ", 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447.

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

