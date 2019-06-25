|
Janice Marie Jefferson Smith departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Plaquemines Medical Center in Port Sulphur, La. She was 62 years old. Beloved daughter of the late Janet Jefferson. Devoted wife of Johnell Smith. granddaughter of the late Mary Louise Jones. Beloved mother of Kimina (Marcie) Jefferson, Markiesha (Cornell), Janice (Herman) and Albert Songy. Sister of Rachel Jefferson, Devora Riley, Angie Brown, Suzin Reed (late Robert), Mary Brown (Bobby), Connie Hubbard (Bill), Sharon Ellerson, Philip Jefferson (Yvette), Stephon Jefferson (Gizell); the late Ronald, Donald, and Christopher Jefferson. She is survived by 2 uncles Oliver D. Cannon and Larry Cannon, 1 sister-in-law Rhonda R. Jefferson and 12 grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends also employees of Plaquemine Parish Sheriff's Office, Fireone, Home Instead and Jam Trucking are invited to attend the funeral services on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mount Siani Baptist Church 27954 Hwy 23 Port Sulphur, LA 70083. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until Service at 11:00 am. Pastor Allen Johnson officiating. Interment at Cannon Cemetery in Nairn, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home, 9611 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA. You can visit our website at www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019