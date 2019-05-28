Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Pruitt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Boutte Pruitt was born on January 14, 1960 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Warren and Thelma Broussard Boutte. She passed away peacefully May 19, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Janice, along with siblings David and Melissa, grew up in the 7th Ward of New Orleans. Janice was married to Ken Mills, I and together, they had two kids, Brooke and Royal, I (formerly Ken Mills, II). Janice is survived by her husband, Cleophus Pruitt, children, Brooke Mills and Royal Mills, I, grandson, Royal II, brother, David J. Boutte and sister, Melissa Boutte Vanderhorst and loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Janice will be missed and will always continue to live in our hearts and in our minds. In memory of Janice, a mass will be held Friday, May 31st at 11:00 am at The Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, 5621 Elysian Fields Ave. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019

