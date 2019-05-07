Janice Rita Schnauder Lombard Albert passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born on September 14, 1938 to John Vernon Schnauder and Lillian E. Entwisle. Wife of 26 years to Carroll J. Albert. Mother of Wendy Lombard, Paul Lombard and the late Alan Lombard. Step mother of Ann Albert Taravelle (Marc) and Mary Beth Albert Lassere (David). Grandmother of Brandon, Brooke, Michael, Daniel, and David, Jr. Great grandmother of Noah and Evelyn. Sister of Delores Peterson, Betty Maselli, Patsy Stofira and the late John V. Schnauder, Jr., Joyce Ernest, Dorothy "Dottie" Schnauder, Joan Dias, and Ronald Schnauder. She is also survived by countless neighbors, coffee buddies, and friends. Janice worked in the mailroom of Stewart Enterprises. She loved going to the casino and playing cards with her friends. She enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, sewing, and working on puzzles, especially Sudoku. She also had a special fondness for coffee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9 AM. Visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a . To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019