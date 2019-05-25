Janice Roussel Bergeron passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She has now rejoined her late husband, Wilbert Joseph Bergeron Jr. (Buster/ Whirly Bird) in their heavenly home, after only two months of his passing. She was the loving mother of Kim Salito (Vince), Steven Rawlins (Marsha Wilson), John David Bergeron and Stacy B. Neuburger (Devin). Honored and caring Grandmama of Garith Horn (Leslie) and Rylie Neuburger. Gammy of Taylor Horn. Janice was born on December 28, 1938 to the late Marie Lucie Cazenaev Roussel and Norbert Joseph Roussel. Sister of Hazel Distafano and the late; Norbert Roussel Jr., Donald Roussel, Audrey Angelo, Joan Melton and Frances Trullet. Sister-in-law of Juanita Lear Guedry, Glenna Jacob, Earline Brady (Rod), Ed Bergeron, Debra Hinchman (Paul), JoAnn Arcuri (Joey) and the late Ann Bourque (Irvin). Janice is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and family members. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA 70079, on Friday May 31, 2019 from 12 noon to 2PM. A Memorial Mass will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church beginning at 2PM. A private interment will take place at a later date at the Southeast Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 31, 2019