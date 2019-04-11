Janie Mae Gaines Smith entered into eternal rest at Wynhoven Health Care Center on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age 76. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved wife of Eddie Smith, Jr. Devoted mother of Evie (Kenneth) Walker, Aaron Smith, Clayton (Lisa) Smith, and Lowanda Smith. Daughter of the late Frank and Pearl Rousell Gaines. Granddaughter of the late Arthur and Eve Roussell. Sister of Herbert Gaines, Elizabeth Wingo, Willamena Gaither, Victoria Scott, and Edith (Byron) Jupiter, and the late Pastor Melvin Roberson, and Wilbert Gaines; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Church of God of Prophecy, Second Highway Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Second Highway Baptist Church 1533 Haydel Dr. Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Joseph Johnson Host Pastor / Rev. James Whitney officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary