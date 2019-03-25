Janine Gilman Murrell passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home in Folsom, LA. She was born on January 5, 1954 in Shreveport, LA to the late Stanley L. Gilman and Grace Elaine Johnson Gilman. Jan was the beloved wife of Val Charles Murrell for 44 years. She was the loving mother of Michelle Murrell LaVoice (Trey) and Jerold Marcus Murrell, DVM (Kate). Adoring MeMe to Elizabeth Grace LaVoice. She was the devoted sister to Babette Gilman Lanius (Malcom) and beloved aunt to Nicole Lanius Hoffmann (Raymond), Bridget Lanius Braud (Thomas), and Jonathan Marshall Lanius (Jessica). Cherished great aunt to Emma Rae Hoffmann and Leah Grace Braud. She is also survived by numerous cousins whom she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Jan graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelors Degree in Business. She worked as a dental hygienist through high school and college and then as the Office Manager for Clear Creek Stud Farm to present. She grew up riding and showing Quarter Horses in Dixie Garden in Shreveport, La. Jan treasured her church community and her many friends and family, and thoroughly enjoyed her precious time as a Grandmother to Elizabeth. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church of Covington, 203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington, LA 70433 on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation from 2:00 PM until service time. Interment will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Beech Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Beech Creek Church Rd., Olla, LA 71465. Visitation on Friday will be at Beech Creek Baptist Church beginning 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Covington, www.fumccovington.com. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary