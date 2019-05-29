Jasper Charles Cook transitioned to eternal glory on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1952, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Annie Harrison, the oldest of twelve children. He was raised by his loving grandparents Charlie and Eartha Cook. Jasper grew up in New Orleans, where he graduated from Walter L Cohen High. He went on to join the United States Coast Guard and later worked as plant operator engineer for Charity Hospital where he retired after thirty-five years. He was preceded in death by grandparents and five siblings Donna Harrison, Kevin Harrison, Linda Elloie, Gabriel Marshall and Robin Harrison. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joanice Cook; mother, Annie Harrison; seven children Jasper Jermaine, Tangy, Santee, Jasper Charles Jr; Stepsons, Kendrick, Steven, and Devon; brother Willie Harrison Jr. (Janice); five sisters Lutricia Polk (Eric), Vanessa Gordon (Joseph), Arlander Harrison, Nichole White (Eddie), and Denna Cook; grandchildren Jasmine, Jaliyah, Jermani, Jasper Jr., Jayden, Jason, Kayla, Jalasha, Catera, Marilyn, Ne'haeven, Jean, Joel, Ja'myra, Joi, Jade, Jayce, Charlie, Randy, Jayla, Kaiya, Cameron and Leilah and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held at Doyle's Funeral Home at 2430 4th St, Slidell, LA on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM following the burial at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 30, 2019