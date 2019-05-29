Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jasper Charles Cook Sr.. View Sign Service Information Doyle's Funeral Home 2430 Fourth Street Slidell , LA 70459 (504)-643-5475 Send Flowers Obituary

Jasper Charles Cook transitioned to eternal glory on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1952, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Annie Harrison, the oldest of twelve children. He was raised by his loving grandparents Charlie and Eartha Cook. Jasper grew up in New Orleans, where he graduated from Walter L Cohen High. He went on to join the United States Coast Guard and later worked as plant operator engineer for Charity Hospital where he retired after thirty-five years. He was preceded in death by grandparents and five siblings Donna Harrison, Kevin Harrison, Linda Elloie, Gabriel Marshall and Robin Harrison. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joanice Cook; mother, Annie Harrison; seven children Jasper Jermaine, Tangy, Santee, Jasper Charles Jr; Stepsons, Kendrick, Steven, and Devon; brother Willie Harrison Jr. (Janice); five sisters Lutricia Polk (Eric), Vanessa Gordon (Joseph), Arlander Harrison, Nichole White (Eddie), and Denna Cook; grandchildren Jasmine, Jaliyah, Jermani, Jasper Jr., Jayden, Jason, Kayla, Jalasha, Catera, Marilyn, Ne'haeven, Jean, Joel, Ja'myra, Joi, Jade, Jayce, Charlie, Randy, Jayla, Kaiya, Cameron and Leilah and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held at Doyle's Funeral Home at 2430 4th St, Slidell, LA on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM following the burial at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA. Jasper Charles Cook transitioned to eternal glory on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1952, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Annie Harrison, the oldest of twelve children. He was raised by his loving grandparents Charlie and Eartha Cook. Jasper grew up in New Orleans, where he graduated from Walter L Cohen High. He went on to join the United States Coast Guard and later worked as plant operator engineer for Charity Hospital where he retired after thirty-five years. He was preceded in death by grandparents and five siblings Donna Harrison, Kevin Harrison, Linda Elloie, Gabriel Marshall and Robin Harrison. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joanice Cook; mother, Annie Harrison; seven children Jasper Jermaine, Tangy, Santee, Jasper Charles Jr; Stepsons, Kendrick, Steven, and Devon; brother Willie Harrison Jr. (Janice); five sisters Lutricia Polk (Eric), Vanessa Gordon (Joseph), Arlander Harrison, Nichole White (Eddie), and Denna Cook; grandchildren Jasmine, Jaliyah, Jermani, Jasper Jr., Jayden, Jason, Kayla, Jalasha, Catera, Marilyn, Ne'haeven, Jean, Joel, Ja'myra, Joi, Jade, Jayce, Charlie, Randy, Jayla, Kaiya, Cameron and Leilah and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held at Doyle's Funeral Home at 2430 4th St, Slidell, LA on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM following the burial at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close