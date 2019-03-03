As you read this short synopsis of my life, I want you all to know that I lived a wonderful life. I wasn't rich monetarily, but I was in rich life. Born January 9th of 1999, I just celebrated my 20th birthday and of course I surrounded myself with my family. When we're together it's always laughter, mainly me being the cause of it. I leave behind my mother Tammy Bradley and my father James Bradley II, my sisters; Kawanda Warren, Shawanda Warren, Natasha Warren, Latasha Warren, Lawanda Warren, Leandra Turner, Brenisha Bradley and Janea Bradley; my brother James Turner, my grandmothers; Jeanie Thomas, Catherine Ruffin, grandfathers; Roosevelt Warren and James Bradley I. I longed to create my own family and to do right by them. l was blessed with a fighter! My son; Jawan Bradley II., being born months before his due date was scary. However, with prayers and family support he pulled through and that's who I lived for. Born to Kayla Ellis and I, he will be nothing less than great because that was our plan. I trust that she will fulfill my dreams. Family and friends are invited to attend my Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, March 7, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Ray Ave. Baptist Church, 4712 Ray Ave., NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Robert Brown, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet, NOLA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary