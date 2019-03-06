The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
Jayne Helland Ainsworth passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Ainsworth III; sister of Cindy Babin, Cathy Cantelli and Phyllis LeBlanc. Stepmother of Robert VI, Patrick, Renee, Jill and Jenelle Ainsworth. She was the former owner of Sundown Hill Ranch in Folsom, LA. Jayne was a professional Banking Manager. A graduate of Banking Institute of LA. She was a beautiful woman inside and out and a born-again Christian. Avid swimmer; lady of fashion. Loved by all. Relatives and friends of the family, including Red Bluff Baptist Church and all members of the banking industry are invited to attend the Visitation taking place at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd, Metairie, LA 70001 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 am. Followed by a Service at 12:00 pm (Noon). Private interment will take place at Metairie Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Information 504-835-2341. Online condolences may be viewed and signed at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.Tharpsontheimerfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019
