Jaynee Cecila Abney passed away on June 21, 2019 at the age of 62. She was born in New Orleans on August 25, 1956 and was a resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Jaynee is the loving mother of Bruce Hayes Abney Jr.; beloved sister of Kereigh, Barry, Billy, Mary Lou (Elmer), Terence, Shellagh (Long), and Kevin; and companion of Anthony Carbone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Fallon, and siblings, Edward and Brian. Jaynee was a graduate of Salmen High School. She loved children and was a child care provider at Kindercare. She enjoyed spending her free time at the casino and playing bingo. Jaynee was loved by many and with be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, June 28th from noon to 1:00 p.m. at Saint Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. A potluck gathering will be held at Saint Luke's Youth Center following the Funeral Mass. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019