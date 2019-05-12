Jean Johnson Balladares was born to the union of the late Major Johnson and Jimmie G. Johnson on November 20, 1943 in Gloster, MS. Jean attended grade school in New Orleans, LA. She worked at Joval Manufacturing Company for 29 years and she retired from ABM in October, 2016. Jean accepted Christ early in life and was a member of Franklin Ave. Baptist Church in New Orleans, LA. Jean married the late Rudolph Balladares in September, 1984. Jean went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in New Orleans, LA at the age of 75. She leaves her cherished memories to her daughter, Connie J. Grant; her sister, Sandra (Donald) Jenkins; her grandchildren, Dwanne' Wiltz and Kendra (Jerome) Barra; her great grandchildren, Brandon Wiltz, Breonne Spurlock, Kayla Johnson and Jer'Nari Barra and a host of other family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also former employees of ABM and Joval and the residents and staff of St. Martin Manor are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DW Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 am; Visitation will begin at 9:00 am; Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery; Arrangements by DW Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA; Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 14, 2019