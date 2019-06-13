Jean Darensbourg Jones, a homemaker died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm at her home. She was 81 years old. Jean was born November 10, 1937 and lived in Metairie, LA most of her life. She was first married to the late Louis R. Ridgley, Sr. and second marriage to the late Roy L. Jones a devoted wife of 41 years. Jean was preceded in death by her mother and father Josephine and Joseph L. Darensbourg, Sr.; her son Lil Louis Ridgley, Jr.; her granddaughter Patrice A. Smith "Pobbie"; her brother Joseph L. Darensbourg, Jr; and two sisters: Gloria Flemings and Joyce Kelly. Survivors include one daughter Patrice Ann Ridgley; 3 sons: Eric and Eugene Ridgley and Polanco Jones; one sister Lois D. Edgerson; 21 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am at Kenner Calvary Baptist Church, 929 S. Sibley St., Metairie, LA 70003. Rev. James Earl Turner, Pastor officiating. Burial will be at Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019