Jean Elizabeth "Betty" Greene Hazen, age 92, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Mrs. Hazen was born in Ft. Worth, TX a daughter of the late Cullum Etheridge and Leah Jean Kermikel Greene. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach and was a longtime member of Parkway Presbyterian Church in Metairie, LA. Mrs. Hazen retired from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. She was predeceased by two brothers, Ray Greene and Cullum Greene Jr. Surviving are her husband, of 70 years, William Glass Hazen of Myrtle Beach; one son, Bill Hazen (Donna) of Conway; one daughter, Elizabeth H. Mazurkiewicz (Joe) of Myrtle Beach; four grandchildren, Kelly Barco (Ben), Joanna Chavez (Chris), Pete Mazurkiewicz (Lauren) and Leah Mazurkiewicz; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Greene (Kathy) and Richard Greene (Debbie), both of Ft. Worth TX. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. John C. Brearley officiating. Memorials may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 or to First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach Building Fund, P.O. Box 70127, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-0127. Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Elizabeth Greene "'Betty"'" Hazen.
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2019