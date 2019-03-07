The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Jean Perez
Jean Heier Perez

Jean Heier Perez Obituary
Jean Heier Perez departed our world March 6, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Clyde Perez; her daughter Sabrina Brown (Curtis); her granddaughter Katherine Tommaseo (Rocky); and her beloved great grandson Nicco Tommaseo; her siblings Brenda Smith (Earl), Henry Heier (Tootie), and Wayne Heier (Margaret); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceding Jean in death are her parents Henry Heier and Helen Rudesill Heier; and her sister Darlene McCullough. Before she was a resident of Our Lady of Wisdom Healthcare Center where she was visited daily by her devoted husband, Jean was a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish and parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church. She found pleasure in the details of everyday life and enjoyed casino trips and sightseeing. She was well loved and will be deeply missed by her family and by all those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2320 Paris Rd., Chalmette, LA on Monday, March 11th from 11:00AM – 1:00PM, followed by a Funeral Mass in Jean's memory beginning at 1:00PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National at www.alz.org or at www.stjude.org. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019
