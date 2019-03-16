Jean Marie Knipper Verbos passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 89. Daughter of the late Jacob and Antoinette Camgemillo Knipper, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Anton Knipper, Jacob Knipper, Andrew Knipper, and Raymond Knipper. Jean is survived by her two daughters, Andrea Ockman (Gary Ockman) and Sandra Uhle (John Uhle, III); two grandchildren, Nikki Dressel (Kevin) and John Uhle, IV; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sarah, Cheyenne, and Kerri; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was a longtime employee of Schwegmann's Supermarket. She will be missed by all who had the chance to know her. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation beginning at 9:00 am on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary