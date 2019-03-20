Jean Shannon Augustin Dudenhefer, 88, met her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved wife by first marriage to the late Carl E. Augustin and second marriage to the late Eugene L. Dudenhefer. Loving mother to Shannon Nuschler (Gary), Carol Waldrip (Michael), Jean LeBlanc (Adrian), Janet Dotson (James), and Lynn McMahon (Dennis). Devoted grandmother and great grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was a resident of Metairie for the last 13 years and a resident of Chalmette pre-Katrina. She was lovingly known as Rosebud, Butterfly, Mauvina, and Maw Maw. She was the heartbeat of this big, beautiful family. She fiercely loved God, her family, TV preachers, chocolate cake, and all things sparkly. She was hilarious, generous and never met a stranger. She was always willing to share a meal and her love for Jesus. She will be greatly missed by all lucky enough to have known her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 pm with public visitation beginning at 11 am. Interment will take place at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens in Chalmette. To sign the Funeral Guest Book and leave condolences online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary