Jean Zachry Chappell passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She is a native of New York City and a longtime resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Franklin Chappell III. Mother of Linda Chappell Walker (m. Randall Walker) and the late Stuart Denning Chappell. Grandmother of Amory Chappell Levert (m. Edward Levert) and Logan Alexander Walker (m. Abby Walker) and great-grandmother of Sidney Levert and Samuel Walker. She was the daughter of the late Madeleine Pearson Zachry and Greer Zachry; and the sister of the late David Zachry. Jean was a proud graduate of the Brearley School of New York City. She served on the boards of Family Service Society, The Hermann Grima Historic House, the Louisiana Association for Mental Health, and Trinity Episcopal School. Jean also served on the vestry of Trinity Episcopal Church, was a member of the Junior League of New Orleans, the Quarante Club, and the New Orleans Town Gardeners. Jean enjoyed her work as co-owner of the fabric store Calico Corners for 8 years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Service to be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Ave., New Orleans, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Celebration of Life will be announced following the service. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 8, 2019