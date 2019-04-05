The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Jeanette Johnston
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
Jeanette Ellen Kestler "Nana" Johnston, 80, entered heavens gates on March 24, 2019. She was born to the late George and Jeanette Kestler, step daughter to the late Doris A. Kestler. Sister to George P. Kestler (Angie), Eve Wolfe (Blair), and the late A.J. Liccardi. Mother to 8 children, the late Janet Lee Johnston, Jamie Honses (George), the late Peri Cockrum, James Johnston, Terry Brignac (Ronald), Russell Johnston, Lance Johnston (Brenda), and Staci Nelson (Steve). Loving Nana to Cara Keating (Kenny), Randy Lee Cockrum, Jeremy Johnston (Anna), Jason Johnston, Robyn Martin (Kevin), Michael Johnston (Liz), Lindsay Dodson (David), George Honses, Joshua Honses (Lindsey), Charles Johnston, Janet Lee Nelson, Kerry Honses Brian Brignac and Brandi Brignac. She was blessed with thirteen great grandchildren, Kolby, Aveylyn, Adalyn, Blakey Grace, Mason, Jackson, Jack, Max, Blair, KJ, Mathew, Sarah and Dallas. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and life long friend Brendaline (Crickett) Pelitire and her fur baby Sami. Nana dedicated her life to raising her family as well as educating students throughout Jefferson Parish. She touched many lives throughout the community. Her kind heart, gracious nature and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 9am to 12:30pm at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70006. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019
