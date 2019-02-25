Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeanine "Genie" Morton, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday February 23, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Genie grew up in Eunice and attended St. Edmond's High School where she was a cheerleader and an active member of the 4-H club. She had a passion for dancing and animals of all kinds (except lizards!). Genie was a member of the New Orleans Photography Club and worked as a professional photographer in Slidell for both the Daily Times and Century newspapers. She later relocated to Lafayette where she travelled throughout the state with her job. Genie was preceded in death by her loving parents Bill and Claudia Morton. She will be missed by her two sisters Lynn Fontenot and Chiquita Reddoch (Jeff); her three children Billie Dunn, Charles Thibodeaux (Luciane), Leslie Marceaux (Wolf); her eleven grandchildren Shelly Scamardo Kantor (Adam), Jason Scamardo (Bethann), Steven Amason, Alan Thibodeaux (Britini), Adam Thibodeaux (Jessica), Tabitha Reed (Eric), Brandon Thornton (Jennifer), Tiffany Juan, Richard Juan, Alfonzo Taglialavore, Christina Taglialavore; her sixteen great-grandchildren; and, of course, her beloved fur babies Maggie, Marty, and Sandy. Her Memorial and Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in Eunice, Louisiana. D.T. Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452 in charge of arrangements.

67525 Highway 41

Pearl River , LA 70452

