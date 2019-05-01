Jeannette DeRoche Champagne

Jeannette DeRoche Champagne, 81, a native and resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born and raised on Godchaux Canal on a houseboat. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Des Allemands. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday with burial to follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Adler Champagne Sr.; sons, Brian Champagne, Mark Champagne, Adler "Junie" Champagne Jr.; daughters, Anne Braun (Buddy) and Karen Kelone (Herman); brother, Bobby DeRoche; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Ralph and Floyd Champagne; parents, Mark and Josephine Dufrene DeRoche and brother, Roland "Cotton" DeRoche, Luther DeRoche and Floyd DeRoche. Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
