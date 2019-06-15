Jeannette Houlemard West passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of 63 years to David West. Loving mother of David West (Una), Donna West Grant (Gregory), Alan West, Brian West and Lisa West Valido. Daughter of the late Harold August Houlemard and Mae Cecelia Staes Houlemard. Sister of Sylvia Baham (the late Rodney), Harold Houlemard (Nora), Noel Travers (James), Irene Houlemard and the late Joyce Nicholas (Vincent). Grandmother of David C. West III (Rachel), Keren West Johnson (Sanford II), Dr. Stephanie Grant, PhD, Gregory Grant, Jr., Alan West, Jr. (Jalisa), Kristy West, Steven West, Brian West, Jr., Olivia West, Milissa Randolph, Michelle Newsham, Zoe Williams, Olivia Williams, Ryan Valido and Alexander Valido. Great-grandmother of Caleb West, Chloe West, Sanford Johnson III, Allison West, Aliyah West, Kristian West, Isaiah West and Lily West. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Mrs. West was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Madisonville. She enjoyed tending to her gardens and created settings of peace and tranquility. One of her favorite pastimes was to walk around with friends and family while sharing the beauty and delicacy of her roses. She derived the most joy from her family. She was a devoted wife and was often seen holding hands and watching old movies with her husband. As her children grew into adults she was both a mother and best friend that was always available with a listening ear and warm heart. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and spent weeks every summer enjoying her cooking, while her home was turned into an adventurous place filled with fun. She and her sisters spent the past 28 years getting together for a sisters lunch which included playing spirited and competitive board games. While she will be dearly missed, her loved ones find comfort in knowing that she has passed into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville, LA 70447 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation at church on Tuesday beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell will be on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary