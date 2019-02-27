|
Jeannette Marie Federico, 83, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Jeannette was a native of New Orleans and life-long resident. She was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish and was an administrative assistant for a maritime insurance company. She loved cooking, entertaining, traveling, and she was an avid reader. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Michael Frank Federico. She is survived by her children Mike, Steve, Mark, Brian, and Holly Federico Huye (Jay). She was known as "granny" by grandsons Matthew Federico, Tyler Federico, and John Huye IV. The family will receive friends Friday, March 1st from 10am until 11 am at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated will follow in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel with interment to follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL STREET NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019