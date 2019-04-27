Services Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504) 486-6331 Resources More Obituaries for Jefferson Holman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jefferson Thomas Holman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jefferson Thomas Holman, son of Reverend James M. and Snow C. Holman, and most recently of Slidell, Louisiana, died on Easter, April 21, 2019 at Inspired Living of Kenner. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Nannie Jones, Ruby Bickley, Irene Roop, twin brother William H. Holman and twin brothers James and Joseph who died shortly after birth. Jeff was born July 23, 1919 in Sevier County, Arkansas, and reached his maturity on a small farm in Gillham, Arkansas, where a nearby road sign proudly proclaimed "Population 112." He grew up full of confidence and charm, was elected "best looking," "best athlete," and "biggest flirt" at Gillham High School where he was the self-proclaimed star of the 7-man basketball team. Jeff left Gillham after graduation from high school and was to meet the love of his life, Helen Marguerite "Margo" Pierson in Shreveport, Louisiana. They married on February 14, 1940 and Jeff entered the U.S. Army a short time later. At the prodding of Margo, Jeff applied and was accepted in the Army's Officers Candidate School, spent the next 30 years in that service to his country, and retired as a Regular Army Colonel. Their life together as a military couple would take them to Washington DC, several other cities within the United States and foreign assignments to the Panama Canal Zone, Germany and Korea where they would raise their three children. One of Jeff's most rewarding and transformative assignments came during WWII, when he was the young Company Commander of a unit composed entirely of African American enlisted men. He would be present with his men in the Philippines as they anxiously awaited the invasion of Japan, which thankfully would never come. It was an important lesson in diversity for this Arkansas farm boy, whose great-grandfather was a Sergeant in the Confederate Army, one that he would carry for the rest of his life. Among his many professional accomplishments are the following: RETIRED ARMY COLONEL with 31 years of service; former COMMANDER of U.S. Army Posts in Germany and Korea; GRADUATE of Army Command and General Staff College; MILITARY ASSIST. to ASSIST. SECRETARY of the ARMY; MEMBER of the Army General staff at the Pentagon; RECIPIENT of many Army and Defense MEDALS including (4) LEGION OF MERITS AWARDS; COMPANY COMMANDER during World War II in the Philippines; INSTRUCTOR at the Army Quartermaster's Advanced Officer's Class; and RETIRED EXECUTIVE for Southland Corp. After a second career with Southland Corporation, Jeff and Margo would move to Slidell where they would live out their lives in a home that bordered the Pinewood Golf Club. It was there that Jeff exercised his passion for golf and enjoyed the friendship of his fellow club members. When he was no longer able to play both he and Margo could be seen greeting golfers from their backyard swing as the golfers navigated the final holes. Margo would be the one with a cigarette in one hand, a coffee cup in the other, with Jeff propelling the swing. Jeff would be the first to admit (and few would dispute) that it was Margo who was the family's guiding light for their years together and until her death in 2010. Together they earned and enjoyed the love and respect of family members and a wide range of friends and associates. They were the parents that anyone could wish for, but not all would deserve. Jeff leaves his sons, J. Thomas Holman II (Kathryn) of Alexandria, VA., William H. Holman (James D'Ambrosio) of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Helen Susan Holman of New Orleans, grandsons, Scott T. Holman, Gage D'Ambrosio, granddaughter Laura Holman, soon to arrive granddaughter Kennedy Holman, and several nieces and nephews. The entire family would like to thank the Inspired Living Staff in Kenner, LA who made our father's last days full of love and joy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life services at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment, with full Army honors, will follow in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana SPCA: la-spca.org/donate. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019