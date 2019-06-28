|
Jeffrey Bernard Grana passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019, in New Orleans, LA at the age of 57. He was born in New Orleans, LA and lived in St. Bernard Parish for most of his life. Jeffrey loved riding his motorcycle and was a New Orleans Saints fan. Son of the late Loretta and Isedore "Big Izzy" Grana Sr. Brother of Isedore Grana Jr. (Husband of Wendy Grana), Karen Grana Morales (Wife of Jorge Morales) and Macy Grana Gaudet (Wife of Darryl Gaudet Sr.). Jeffrey was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Services to be held at a later date.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to June 30, 2019