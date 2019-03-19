Brother Jeffrey L. Calligan, FSC, a De La Salle Christian Brother for 61 years, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on February 15, 2019 in Covington, LA at the age of 79. Brother was a member of the San Francisco New Orleans District of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. Brother Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Jeffrey P. Calligan and Camile Schaeffer; his sisters, Jacqueline Calligan Freeman and Sr. Camile Calligan, CCVI; his uncle Ferddie Calligan; and his grandparents, Sylvester and Olive Calligan. He is survived by his sister Sandy Calligan Medine, her husband Calvin Medine and their children Tammy Gomez and Jojo Medine; Jacqueline's son, Michael Freeman; and other relatives, some of which are Haley Kolb; Morgan and Hunter, Kaci and Tyler Gomez; Trista, Duran and Dr. Amber Medine; Helen, John, and Carolyn Rodesta; Ivey, Chris, Mike, Cindy, Giselle, and Clinton Calligan; and Ray Schaevers. Brother Jeffrey was born on February 5, 1940, in New Orleans, LA. He was given the name Jeffrey L. Calligan, although he was called Dennis by his family and candidates in the junior novitiate. At age 13, Brother Jeffrey entered the De La Salle Christian Brothers' junior novitiate in Lafayette, LA. He received the habit of the Brothers on September 7, 1958. He pronounced his first vows on September 8, 1959 and made final vows on June 30, 1965. Brother Jeffrey received his undergraduate degree in English In 1963 from St. Michael's College in Santa Fe, NM. In 1969 he received his MA degree in Theology from Manhattan College in New York, NY. Brother Jeffrey served in a number of areas as a teacher, principal and spiritual director. He was a teacher at St. Michael's High School in Santa Fe, NM, St. Paul's School in Covington, LA and De La Salle High School in New Orleans, LA. In 1978 he became principal of St. Paul's School, and in 1989 he became principal of De La Salle High School. In addition, Brother Jeffrey was internationally known as a retreat master, Lasallian scholar and formator. In 1987, he attended the Lasallian International Center in Rome, Italy. He was also an author, contributing to FSC Seminar Publications, Paulist Press Spirituality, St. Mary's Press, as well as the book John Baptist de La Salle: The Spirituality of Christian Education. He was a faculty member for the Buttimer Institute of Lasallian Studies and Director of the Office of Lasallian Formation for the US/Toronto Region of the Brothers (now the Lasallian region of North America). On two occasions he served as Auxiliary Provincial of the former District of New Orleans-Santa Fe. From 2007 until 2014, he served as a staff member of Lasallian Education Services in Malvern, Australia. In 2014, he was assigned to the St. Paul's School's retirement community in Covington, LA and worked in the school's Guidance and Religion Departments. Brother Jeffrey will be missed by all the many individuals whose lives he touched: his family, his religious community, alumni, students (both past and present), colleagues and friends. The Brothers wish to thank Merle Dooley, Gina Hall, the Staff of R and R Health Care, St. Tammany Hospital and the Pontchartrain Guest House for the care they gave Brother Jeffrey in his final months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 22, at 1:30 PM in the Gene Bennett Sports Complex on the St. Paul's Campus in Covington. Visitations will be held in the lobby of the Sports Complex (new gym) from 12:00 until 1:30 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at the De La Salle Cemetery in Lafayette, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scholarship Fund of De La Salle High School or St. Paul's School. Arrangements have been entrusted to E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, Covington, LA. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary