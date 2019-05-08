Jeffrey "Jeff" Lloyd Bock passed away peacefully on May 2nd, 2019 at the age of 63. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Heidi Blaum Bock, his daughters Lindsey Bock and Emily Bock, his grandson Miles Bock, his sister Cheryl Bock Jones, and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle "Susie" Bock and Lloyd D. Bock, and his brother Bill Bock. Jeff worked for the Jefferson Parish Fire Department for 30 years, and retired as a Captain. He grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin and moved to Metairie at age 16 with his family. After graduating high school, he began working for the parish and soon met his wife Heidi. On their second date, he knew she was the one for him and he spent the rest of his life making sure she never forgot that. Jeff loved three things: God. His family. And sports. He knew more random facts about sports and history than the average human should, as his wife called him "better than Google." Above all else, Jeff was a man that loved his family. His devotion and love for his family shined through in everything he did and every decision he made. Jeff did anything and everything for the people that he loved. If you were stranded somewhere in the middle of the night – Jeff is who you called. If you needed someone to find you a limited edition item - Jeff is who you called. If you needed someone to talk to when you were feeling down – Jeff is who you called. He was selfless, caring, and always knew how to connect with someone through a joke. He will always be remembered as the world's best husband, father, grandfather, and brother. We love you forever. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, May 14th at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA. Visitation will be held from 4:30PM - 6:30PM with a memorial service to begin at 6:30PM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 14, 2019