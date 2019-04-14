The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Jeffrey Louis Mauroner was born on May 23, 1965. He passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at the age of 53. He was born in New Orleans, LA and lived in St. Bernard Parish for 37 years. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father Milton L. Mauroner Sr., and two brothers, Milton R. Mauroner Jr, and John J. Mauroner. He is survived by his loving mother Gloria Mauroner, his two children Tori Mauroner and Jordan Mauroner and four siblings; Albert J. Mauroner Sr. (Deborah), Richard Mauroner Sr., Darlene DeJean Pilkenton (Mike) and Stanley Mauroner. Jeffrey is the godfather to Melissa DeJean, Keith DeJean Jr. and Michelle Mauroner. He also leaves behind 6 nieces and 6 nephews. We'll always remember his loving, caring ways and beautiful smile. Services were held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119. There was a Rosary said at 3:00 pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
