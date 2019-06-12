The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
Jelani Barnes
Jelani Joseph Barnes passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 39. The beloved son of Gilda Barnes and Earl Barnes Jr. Grandson of the late Henry and Esther Booker and the late Earl Barnes Sr. and Marguerite Barnes. Brother of Michael, Vashon, Rodrick, Brandon, Ayanna, Ohoyo and the late Earl Barnes, III. He is also survived by two nephews, two brothers-in-law, 1 sister-in-law, 5 aunts, 5 uncles a host of cousins and life long friends. Also preceded in death by his uncle the late Willie Booker. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. Interment in Providence Memorial Park in Metairie, LA. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019
