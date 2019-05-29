Jenelle L. Macaluso entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late David Joseph Macaluso Sr. Daughter of the late Roy Legendre and Ethel Boudreaux Legendre. Mother of David J. Macaluso Jr. (the late Jody Doucet Macaluso) and Darryl J. Macaluso. Grandmother of Jason Macaluso. Great-Grandmother of Kaylee Macaluso. Jenelle was born in Lafourche Parish and was a resident of Marrero, LA. She was a School Bus Driver for Jefferson Parish Schools for over 20 years. Jenelle is a graduate of Worley High School in Westwego, Class of 1954. She was a member of the Westbank Italian-American Society. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Friday 11AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019