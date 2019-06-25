On Thursday June 20, 2019 Jennifer Elizabeth (Bird) Faciane Miller, age 41 of Slidell, LA went to be with our Lord. She is survived by her 11 year old son Cadence Blaze Miller, her mom and pops Dani and Robert Wells, Sr., brother Kerry Wayne Faciane, Jr., step brother Robby Wells, II and family, maternal grandparents Elizabeth and James Iddenden, and a host of aunts, uncles, Debbi and Lynn Bourgeois, Sherri and Gary Leopold and Cindi Coady and cousins, Gary and Donnell Leopold, Chris Leopold and Timothy and Kristin Leopold, and friends whom she considered her family. She was preceded in death by her biological father Kerry Wayne Faciane, Sr. She attended Slidell High School most of her teen years and then obtained her GED shortly after. Her passions and interests were music and dancing and movies. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Bird's family would like to invite everyone to attend the visitation on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 6 pm until, and again on Friday June 28, 2019 from 9 am until Funeral Service at 12 pm from the chapel of Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452. Interment to follow at Austin Cemetery in Pearl River, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019