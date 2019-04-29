Jenny "GiGi" Trupiano Sunseri, God's creative princess, went with Jesus on April 29, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Salvador Sunseri. Mother of Vicky Romaguera (Dr. Gerard) and the late Philip Sunseri. Grandmother of Natasha Roberts (Randy), Maclain Romaguera (Laura), Casey Thompson (Owen) and Mary Catherine Minvielle (Michael). Great-grandmother of Colby Roberts, James Thompson, Randy Roberts Jr., Millie Thompson and Wit Thompson. Sister of the late Fred Trupiano, Salvador "Sammy" Trupiano and Helene Bertucci. Daughter of the late Mary and Jake Trupiano. GiGi was a talented artist, creating beautiful treasures for family and friends, using her skills in sewing, knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint. She will be missed by all who loved her. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Fidelis Care Martin Behrman House and to Carolin Bell for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Woman's New Life Center, 4612 S. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70125 or visit: www.womansnewlife.com. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 11am to 1pm. A Funeral Mass will follow. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019