More Obituaries for Jerald Beaujeaux
Jerald S. Beaujeaux

Jerald S. Beaujeaux Obituary
Jerald S. Beaujeaux passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at West Jefferson Medical Center at the age of 52. He was a native and lifelong resident of Mandeville, LA. He was a machinist for Gulf South Machine, 12 years. He loved reading, literally reading everything, and his second love was fishing. He was the son of Jerald M. and the late Joylynn Thompson Beaujeaux. Devoted father of Brittany E. Beaujeaux, Jeffrey Scott and wife Brittney D. Beaujeaux. Grandfather of seven grandchildren; Emalee, Natalee, Maci, Lily, Ashlynn, Ella, and Braeden. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church, Covington, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the church begins at 9:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, 985-875-1131.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 18, 2019
