Jeremy Bernard Sanders entered into enteral rest May 21, 2019, born in New Orleans, Louisiana September 27, 1995. Devoted son of Nicole Sanders. His memories will be cherished by his grandmother Joan Jones, sister Dechelle Sanders, one nephew Daveion Gatlin, uncles Kenneth Smith Jr., Theodore Sanders, III (Charlene). Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandfather Theodore Sanders, Jr. Family and friends and Landry Walker class of 2015 and football coaches and team are invited to attend a mass of Christian burial on May 31, 2019. Visitation 8am to 10am followed by a Mass at All Saints Catholic Church, 1441 Teche Street, New Orleans, LA 70114. Father Rev Peter Weiss officiating. Interment Sanders Cemetery, Jesuit Bend, Louisiana. Entrusted by Murray Henderson Funeral Home.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019