Jeremy Kentreal Straughter, 30, passed away on April 25, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. He was a cook in the culinary department at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. He attended Walter L. Cohen High School. Jeremy lived in San Francisco, CA for 10 years and returned home to New Orleans in 2018. He was an avid Saints fan and loved watching the Saints play during home games. Jeremy had a love for art and was skilled at drawing and designing shoes. Jeremy adored his nieces and nephews and took great pride in caring for them and helping them with their homework. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Straughter; sisters Taneshia and Ja'Queen Straughter; nieces and nephews: Eriana, Derrick, and Sarai Straughter and Diamond and Jazelle Jupiter; cousins: Larry and Julien Harvey, John Hess and Wade Morrell; best friend Troy Locke; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandmother Julia Carroll Woods, uncle Michael Straughter and niece Taneshia Jupiter. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Rev. John Jackson of Mt. Herman Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park & Mausoleum, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 7, 2019