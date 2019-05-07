Jeremy Lance Dilling Junior "Remy" passed away peacefully in his sleep in the late hours of Friday May 3rd or the early hours of Saturday May 4th at his grandmother's home. He was born on January 25th, 2019, at 10:25am at Touro hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Jeremy Lance Dilling Sr., and Nadia Jeanne Sutton. He did not have nearly the chance to live to his full potential but he was the most beautiful, sweetest baby boy with blue eyes, dimples and a smile/giggle that lit up his family's lives and the lives of everyone who was blessed to know him. He was survived by his mother Nadia Sutton, his father Jeremy Dilling Sr., his brother Jayce Miller, his sister Zoë, grandma Gail Dilling, aunt Tiffney Dilling, grandma Jennifer Carlson, Uncles Ray & Spencer McCreary & Reed Sutton, and further survived by many cousins and other extended family that he was incredibly loved by. He will be missed every day for the rest of our lives. If you'd like to come and celebrate our beautiful son's life with us Friday May 10th the family viewing is at 10 am at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home (5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, Metairie, LA. 70124.) The public viewing is at 11 am at Lake Lawn followed by a 12 pm service. The grave side will be at Holt Cemetery (4901 Rosedale Dr. New Orleans, LA. 70124) at 1:30 pm. Flowers can be sent in Jeremy Dilling Jr.'s name to Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019