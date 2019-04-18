Jeremy Paul Bedford went home to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Mandeville, LA at the age of 36. He was born in Metairie, LA on March 16, 1983, attended Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville, and lived in St. Tammany Parish for most of his life. Talented mechanic of Bedford Automotive, Jeremy often gave advice and help on his own time to a friend, relative, or client in need. Fond of the waterways of Southeast Louisiana and the sugar white sands of Northwest Florida, he enjoyed fishing, boating, scalloping and sunning on the beach. A fitness buff for many years, he was also a big fan of all things Duke basketball and enjoyed target practice and recreational shooting. Jeremy appreciated good cuisine, often experimenting with cooking and libations, and generously shared his crawfish boiling expertise whenever called upon. He attended Church of the King in Mandeville, LA, cherished his family and friends, and was the proud and loving father of daughter, McKaylah, who was the apple of his eye. He will forever be remembered and deeply missed by all who love him. Jeremy is survived by his beloved daughter McKaylah Sicily Bedford, mother Marla Boyd Leslie (Bobby), father Edwin Bedford, Jr. (Dale), brother Daniel Bedford, half-brother Trey Bedford, a niece, nephews, many cousins, several aunts and uncles, and many special loved ones. A private Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Jeremy's life on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at a locale that was close to his heart. Family and close friends will gather in prayer and to reminisce, grieve, and support one another near the water and surrounding nature that he was so fond of. A special Mass will be held in Jeremy's memory at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacombe, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Family prayer and rosary will begin at 10:00 am with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be mailed to Navy Federal Credit Union, Attn: Jeremy Bedford Memorial Fund #9935, 1153 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Ste A, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561. This account has been established in order to benefit his daughter's future educational expenses. For condolences please visit our website serenitycovington.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to May 4, 2019