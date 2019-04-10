|
Jerome "Red Boy" Myles Sr. departed this life on Friday March 29, 2019 at the age of 60. Husband of Valya Myles and son of Delia James. He was the father of Sonita Myles, Melvin Gilbert, Qiana Woodrin (Stacey), Latasha Powell (Desmond), Deanna Myles, Jerome Myles Jr., Angel Myles and Paris Robair. Brother of Edward Myles, Helenstine Hookfin (Leroy), Ulisa Nevels (Ronald). God father of Pasa Robair. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D. W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Avenue on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment: Providence Memorial Park. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019