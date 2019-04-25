Jerry "Gabbo" "The Governor" Al Alexander, a retired construction worker for the Parish departed this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at East Jefferson Hospital in Metairie, LA. Beloved son of the late Columbus and Josephine Alexander. Beloved of husband of Betty Faye Selders Alexander. Beloved father of Yolanda Alexander, Nelson Selders, Jerry Pea, Tahawana Alexander and Elliott Alexander. Also survived by (1) sister, (1) brother and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives, friends of the family, St. Stephens, St. Michael B. C., Pilgrim B.C., Oakland B.C., Body of Christ and neighboring churches; also employees of The Parish, TSA, Chateau Living Ctr., Ochsner Medical Ctr., Home Health, Greenwalt Ctr., The Medical Team, Ochsner Neurosurgeon, Staff of Desire Care and East Jefferson Hospital are all invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Richardson Funeral Home, 11112 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge, LA 70123. Rev. Leroy Taylor, officiating. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment: Belle Grove Cemetery, Kenner, LA. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019