Jerry Andrew Hopkins 'CJ' passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was 48 years old. Jerry was born February 20, 1971 in Chatom, Alabama. He was employed by America Tug as a Deckhand. He loved his job and considered American Tug as an extended family rather than a company that he was employed by. Jerry was a kid at heart. He had a passion for helping others. His goofy sense of humor brought laughter and joy to everyone he met. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends but most of all he cherished the moments he spent fishing with his fishing buddies Rodolfo Triana and his sons Sammy and Christian as well as Jesse Istre, Giovanni Bautista and Daniel Monreno. Son of the late Andrew Glen Hopkins and Patricia Ann Ellis. Loving husband of Dale (Dee-Dee) Lechuga. Devoted stepfather of Racheal Le, David Le, Lorenzo Lechuga and Enrique Corral. He was also the cherished grandfather of 10. After the passing of his parents he was raised by Orlando Peterson Sr. and Alice Peterson. He is also survived by 3 stepsiblings: Robert Peterson, Michelle Peterson and Orlando Peterson Jr, a brother of his heart Rodolfo Triana and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Anchor of Hope Baptist Church located at 463 Wall Blvd. Gretna, LA 70056 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at 10am. Rev Autry Defrene Sr. Pastor, who also is the owner of American Tug will be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to the American Heart Society in Mr. Hopkins name. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy. 23 Belle Chase, LA 70037. 504-208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary