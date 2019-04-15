Jerry F. Calhoun, 75 years old, a native of Tampa, Florida and a resident of Meraux, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family and loved ones, on April 5, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jerry leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley R. Calhoun. His son, Jerry J. Calhoun, his granddaughter Rhiannon Schneider, and his great-grandson, Damon Basile. Siblings: Katie Ballard, Jean Stewart, Betty Jane McGremery, Priscilla Rose, Johnny Rose, and Dianne Rose. His brothers-in-law, Ondolph (Bud) Riviere, Jr. (Ruth), Barry Riviere (Rita), Roland Riviere and a host of nephews and nieces. He was lovingly known as "Pops" by his "adopted family" Treasure Schwab, Taylor Schwab, Bailey Schwab and Landon Sandborn. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Audrey Abbey, and Daniel Calhoun, and by his brother, Donald Calhoun; his in-laws, Ondolph, Sr., and Rose Riviere, Marie R. Barnes, Doris R. Augustine, Thelma Riviere, Britton Riviere, and Linda Riviere. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1968, in the Vietnam War. Jerry was a highly intelligent man, who could master any technical skill with ease. He was a humble man, who had an insatiable curiosity and was highly adaptable. He taught us, "Age is not a deterrent to learning," as he outshined us all by his proficiency with modern technology. He was a kind man, even after life had handed him tragedies and setbacks. He defined himself based upon how he wanted to be treated by others. This quiet, gentle man is gone, with a part of our hearts, but he will forever live on, as we covet the part of him that resides within us. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., in Chalmette, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A service will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary