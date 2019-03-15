The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Mr. Jerry L. Jackson was born on September 21, 1960. He passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 58. He was the beloved son of Mr. Robert Jackson and Mrs. Georgia M. Jackson. Father of Erelle Lookadoo and the late Derek James. Sibling of Donald Brooks, Jr., Mary Jackson, Liwonda Lewis, Anothony Jackson, Antoine Jackson, and Tanya Jackson. Jerry was a self-employed landscaper. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
